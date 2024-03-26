Oil prices find stability amid supply concerns, geopolitical events

(MENAFN) Oil markets witnessed a stabilization in prices on Tuesday, following a notable uptick of over one dollar during Monday's settlement. Market sentiments were influenced by expectations of potential supply disruptions stemming from Russian production cuts and ongoing attacks on refineries within the country.



Analysts from ANZ highlighted that the recent increase in oil prices was attributed to supply-related concerns and sustained geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This confluence of factors contributed to a bullish sentiment in the market, prompting a rise in crude oil prices.



In the previous trading session, both crude oil benchmarks experienced an uptick of USD1.32 during settlement, reflecting the impact of the prevailing market dynamics. Notably, Russia, a key player in global oil markets, issued directives to its oil companies to scale back production in alignment with the objectives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which aims to curtail output by nine million barrels per day.



Prior to these directives, Russia had been producing approximately 9.5 million barrels per day, indicating a concerted effort to comply with OPEC's production targets. However, amidst these supply adjustments, the region faced continued disruptions due to attacks on Russian oil refineries.



The Kuibyshev refinery in Russia became the latest casualty, being compelled to halt half of its production capacity following a fire incident over the weekend. This incident underscores the vulnerability of oil infrastructure in conflict-affected regions and further exacerbates concerns over supply stability in the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions.



Overall, the interplay of production cuts, supply disruptions, and geopolitical developments continues to shape oil market dynamics, prompting fluctuations in prices as market participants navigate uncertainties surrounding global oil supply and demand.

