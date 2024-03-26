Janhvi Wraps Up 'Devara: Part 1' Schedule; Can’T Wait To Go Back To Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Janhvi Kapoor, who will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Devara: Part 1', has wrapped up her part in the film's ongoing schedule in Goa.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared that she is eagerly looking forward to come back to Goa.

Janhvi shared a picture of the sunset on her Instagram story, and wrote,“Can't wait to come back and be #Thangam again. #Devara.”

In the film, the actress essays the role of a village girl called Thangam, as per her looks from the film in traditional langa vonis.

The film marks her Telugu cinema debut and also stars Saif Ali Khan and the Telugu superstar NTR Jr.

The recent Goa schedule of 'Devara: Part 1' started on March 19 and included a song sequence.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is further making in-roads in Telugu cinema as she will be seen opposite Ram Charan in the upcoming film tentatively titled 'RC 16'.

The actress had shared pictures from the sets of 'RC16' featuring Ram Charan, his father and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, and Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R. Rahman, along with the other crew members.

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'RC16' marks Janhvi's second film in the Telugu film industry after 'Devara: Part 1'.