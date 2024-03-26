Akshay, Tiger Wield Toy Guns At Launch Of Action-Loaded 'BMCM' Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who have released the trailer of their upcoming action drama 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' (BMCM) on Tuesday, were spotted posing with toy guns ahead of the launch.

The visuals show Akshay wearing a black biker jacket and matching trousers. He has rounded off the look with black boots, and aviator sunglasses.

Tiger on the other hand is sporting a sleeveless black coat, and matching pants.

The duo is posing for the lenses while they hold toy guns in their hands.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays an antagonist Kabir in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, was spotted wearing an all black outfit -- shirt, shimmer jacket and pants. The look was completed with black boots and sunglasses.

Producers Jackky Bhagnani, and his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh were also present at the trailer launch.

The brother-sister duo exuded grace and elegance in black outfits.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Shot across stunning locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience reminiscent of Hollywood blockbusters.

The film features Prithviraj in an intriguing villainous role, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release in theatres on Eid in April.