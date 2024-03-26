Turkey’s BIST opens Tuesday’s session with slight uptick

(MENAFN) At the commencement of Tuesday's trading session, the Turkish benchmark stock index commenced at a level of 9,029.50 points, marking a slight uptick of 0.12 points when compared with its previous closing value. This modest increase contrasted with the prior session's performance, where the BIST 100 index had witnessed a notable decline of 0.9 percent, concluding at 9,029.38 points. This downturn occurred amidst a backdrop of robust activity, with the daily transaction volume reaching 51 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD1.58 billion in value.



Concurrently, the exchange rates of major currencies against the Turkish lira presented the following figures: the USD/TRY rate was reported at 32.1720, while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 34.9345, and the GBP/TRY rate was at 40.6970, all as of 10:20 a.m. (0720GMT). Furthermore, market indicators reflected the pricing of other commodities; the value of one ounce of gold was registered at USD2,170.60, while the price per barrel of Brent oil hovered around USD86.60.



The dynamics observed in these financial metrics signify the ongoing fluctuations and movements within the Turkish financial market, influenced by both domestic and international factors. Investors and analysts keenly monitor these indicators to gauge market sentiment, assess economic trends, and inform their investment decisions. The nuanced shifts in stock indices, currency exchange rates, and commodity prices reflect the intricate interplay of global economic forces, shaping the trajectory of Turkey's financial landscape.

MENAFN26032024000045015839ID1108021362