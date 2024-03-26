Global banks withdraw from Russia amidst increasing sanctions

(MENAFN) In response to Russia's actions since the onset of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the United States and its allies have ramped up their efforts to apply pressure on Moscow and disrupt its economic activities. One of the primary strategies employed involves targeting and closing the loopholes that Russia has historically exploited, coupled with imposing stringent economic sanctions aimed at depleting its financial resources and curbing its ability to fund the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



Recent developments indicate a shift in the stance of many global banks, which have previously facilitated Russia in circumventing Western sanctions. However, as the pressure from the United States intensifies, these financial institutions are now distancing themselves from Moscow. A report by Business Insider highlights this trend, suggesting that banks are increasingly opting to comply with Washington's directives, thus severing ties with Russian entities and transactions.



Furthermore, a Wall Street Journal report sheds light on the cautious approach adopted by financial institutions in certain countries, such as Turkey and Austria. These banks are reportedly refraining from engaging in Russian business activities, primarily due to concerns over the potential repercussions from the United States. The fear of facing punitive measures from Washington has prompted these institutions to exercise vigilance and avoid any involvement that could expose them to regulatory or legal sanctions.



The concerted efforts to restrict Russia's access to global financial markets and disrupt its economic operations underscore the determination of the international community to hold Moscow accountable for its actions in Ukraine. By targeting key economic avenues and enforcing strict compliance measures, the United States and its allies aim to undermine Russia's capacity to sustain its military campaign and compel it to seek a resolution to the ongoing conflict through diplomatic channels.

