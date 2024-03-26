European Commission begins proceedings against tech giants over alleged competition abuses

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the European Commission has taken decisive steps against tech behemoths Apple, Alphabet (parent company of Google), and Meta (which encompasses Facebook and Instagram) for purported breaches of European competition regulations. This marks the first instance of enforcement under the newly enacted Digital Markets Law, a move that has drawn concern from a pressure group advocating for these technology giants.



Brussels has been engaged in ongoing discussions with these American internet giants for several months regarding their compliance with the regulations that came into force at the start of March. Despite the dialogue, the European Commission deemed it necessary to initiate formal measures against the companies, signaling a firm stance on ensuring adherence to competition rules in the digital sphere.



For years, these tech giants have faced accusations of leveraging their dominant market positions to stifle competition, with little tangible action taken due to the absence of robust regulatory mechanisms. The European executive aims to address this regulatory gap by leveraging the new Digital Markets Law, which provides a legal framework to address anticompetitive behavior in the digital sector.



European Digital Commissioner Thierry Breton expressed reservations regarding the adequacy of the solutions proposed by Alphabet, Apple, and Meta in meeting their obligations under the new regulations. While acknowledging some shifts in the market landscape, Commissioner Breton emphasized the Commission's commitment to ensuring compliance and holding these companies accountable for any violations.



The enforcement actions undertaken by the European Commission underscore its determination to foster a fair and competitive digital market environment. By wielding the legal tools provided by the Digital Markets Law, authorities seek to address longstanding concerns surrounding the market dominance of tech giants and promote a level playing field for all stakeholders in the digital ecosystem.

