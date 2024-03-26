Eid Al Fitr Offers Wide Spectrum Of Activities, Festivities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This year, Eid Al Fitr is anticipated to be marked on Wednesday 10th of April 2024, as the precise date is subject to the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, 1445, the 10th month of the Islamic Calendar.

However, preparations to welcome the religious festival have begun across the world and in Qatar. Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al Fitr by commencing the day with the Eid prayer. The day of happiness and enjoyment is well spent with friends and loved ones, indulging in delectable feasts and giving presents.

Qatar, which is positioned as a bustling city for shopping centers and malls offers enchanting opportunities for residents and nationals to explore a variety of Eid outfits and exchange gifts with friends and family.

Malls including City Center Doha, Dar Al Salam, The Mirqab Mall, Khaadi, Ava, Lulu Hypermarket, and Centrepoint offer customers numerous Eid offers and enable individuals to experience one of the vibrant momentums during this year's Eid Al Fitr.

As Eid Al-Fitr approaches, the search for unique gifts that can be presented to family, friends, and loved ones begins, as it is a special occasion to celebrate with family and exchange gifts. Fortunately, many stores offer wonderful Eid offers that make the search for the perfect gift easier and more affordable. Great deals and great savings are the best Eid discounts on gifts that customers can make use of during the festive season.

Enjoy a unique shopping experience and explore the latest Eid Al-Fitr offers and discounts 2024 on all wonderful gifts and products. Take advantage of the best exclusive deals and coupons within the Eid Al-Fitr discounts on a wide range of leading online stores across Qatar. Explore excellent offers and big discounts on popular shopping sites such as Namshi, SIVVI, Vogacloset, Ounass, Styli, Noon, Amazon, Noon Daily, Ali Express, Carrefour and many more.

Visit Qatar has announced the launch of the premier LEGO show in Qatar, which is set to feature millions of LEGO bricks into impressive models and scenes from April 10 – 25 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

For its first appearance in Doha, the event will showcase renowned LEGO themes including NINJAGO, City, DUPLO, and Friends to dazzle visitors with unmatched LEGO experiences suitable for fans of all ages. Visitors can expect family-friendly attractions, wandering life-size Minifigures, a variety of food options, exceptional hospitality, and 26 distinct themed areas with interactive and engaging activities across 10,000 sqm.

Other events during the fast-breaking occasion include Toy Stories in Concert on April 13, 2024, at Al Rayyan.

On the other hand, The Lion King Live Concert is scheduled on April 12, 2024, at Al Mayassa Theatre, QNCC. Immerse yourself in the enchantment as they bring forth this exceptional spectacle. Also, you will embark on a journey filled with wonder while they transport you to the heart of the African savanna. This remarkable event is a celebration of timeless storytelling and breathtaking animation, which will give you an unforgettable experience that will leave you spellbound.

This event highlights iconic melodies like“Circle of Life” and“Hakuna Matata,” this concert breathes new life into the acclaimed music of Oscar and GRAMMY award-winning luminaries Elton John, lyricist Tim Rice, and composer Hans Zimmer. Elevating the experience are the rich African vocal and choir arrangements crafted by GRAMMY Award-winning South African producer and composer Lebo M. In addition to that, prepare to be swept away by the harmonious blend of melodies that will transport you to the heart of the pride lands.

Individuals can also explore several other activities during the festival such as Desert Safari. As the country keenly embraces the festive spirit of Eid, residents, and citizens can elevate the Eid experience with a plethora of exciting activities ranging from vibrant cultural events to delightful family gatherings as there's something for everyone to cherish and enjoy.

Enjoy the joyous atmosphere as communities come together to celebrate this special occasion. Whether it's indulging in traditional feasts, exchanging heartfelt gifts, or participating in communal prayers, make lasting memories and savor the spirit of Eid in Qatar.

Another must-experience activity is the Skyline Sail & Thrill. The Dhow Cruise and Watersports Adventure is certain to boost Eid celebrations by embarking on an unforgettable Dhow Cruise. Delight in a mouthwatering BBQ spread while taking in the breathtaking views of Doha's iconic skyline. Immerse yourself in exhilarating water activities like banana boat rides and jet skiing, adding an extra dash of excitement to the upcoming Eid festivities.

Whether you prefer the serenity of the desert or the excitement of watersports, Qatar offers a diverse range of experiences to make your Eid 2024 celebrations truly special.

Experience the richness of Qatar's Eid celebrations, where spirituality intertwines with adventure. Whether you seek the tranquillity of the desert or the thrill of watersports, the country offers a spectrum of experiences during the ongoing Ramadan and Eid with activities beyond traditional observances. Qatar also provides opportunities for exhilarating adventures and cherished moments with family and friends. From exploring the serene desert dunes to engaging in exciting watersports, Qatar's diverse landscape promises unforgettable experiences. Embrace the essence of the season by immersing yourself in these distinctive activities that celebrate Qatar's cultural heritage and natural beauty.