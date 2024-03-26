Garangao, Joyous Tradition Marks Midway Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In Qatar, the festive spirit of Garangao recently swept throughout the country, delighting thousands of children and families as they celebrated this beloved tradition, marking the halfway point of Ramadan.

From iconic landmarks like the Cultural Village, Katara, to bustling hubs such as Souq Waqif, Old Doha Port, Expo 2023 Doha, Old Doha Port, and Msheireb Downtown Doha, the joyous atmosphere of Garangao resonated across various prominent locations. Municipalities, organisations, and schools have also joined to embrace this annual Gulf celebration, igniting excitement for the remaining weeks of Ramadan.

Garangao, deeply rooted in Qatari and Gulf heritage, holds a special place in the hearts of children. On this special day, youngsters are treated to goodies and engage in educational and creative activities, creating a sense of community and joy. Children usually sing a Garangao song as they collect treats, which embodies the spirit of love and happiness, spreading joy among both young and old.

According to Qatar National Library, Garangao falls on the 14th evening of Ramadan, symbolising the halfway point for fasting children. After the sunset prayer (Maghrib), children eagerly knock on doors, collecting sweets and nuts, and singing traditional Garangao songs. The festival, believed to originate from the tradition of pearl diving, brings families and neighbourhoods together in celebration.

“Believed to be derived from the word gara, a term that describes the sound made when two objects are struck against each other, the festival is popular across the Gulf and is thought to have its origins in the tradition of pearl diving.”

Katara, known for its cultural festivities, buzzed with laughter and excitement as children and parents immersed themselves in Garangao celebrations. Activities ranging from treat distribution to engaging games created a lively atmosphere for the young and old alike.

Similarly, Msheireb Downtown Doha and Old Doha Port hosted vibrant events, offering entertainment for all ages. From magicians, henna painting, colouring activities, the festivities provided opportunities for families to bond and create cherished memories.

Riza Sotomango, a mother of four, shared her family's enthusiasm for Garangao, highlighting its significance beyond religious affiliation.“Every year, they eagerly anticipate this tradition,” she remarked.“It's not just about the treats; it's about making a sense of community and passing down this heritage to the next generation.”

