Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Issues 2Nd Order From Jail, This Time Regarding Health Dept

- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 26 issued the second order from jail, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, who is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case-linked to excise policy, issued an order for the health department, Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said sharing the details of the order Live Updates on AAP Protest Here\"Delhi CM is worried about the health care of the state. He is worried that because he is jailed, the people of Delhi should not suffer because of it... The CM has received information that people are facing difficulties in the tests carried out at the Mohalla clinics. He has directed me to take steps to resolve this... I want to ensure the people of Delhi that even of your CM is in jail, he is only thinking about you,\" Bharadwaj said during a press conference.
Kejriwal, who is under ED remand until March 28, had on March 24 issued his first government order from jail. The order was regarding Water Department of the Delhi Government, of which senior party leader Atishi is in charge, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy case, has said he will not resign from the post of Chief Minister and would instead run his office from the ED custody Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given a call of protest on March 26 outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital in connection with Kejriwal's arrest. Delhi Police has said it has not given any permission to the party, yet central agency has accused AAP, and its ministers, of accepting over ₹100 crores in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago. The agency told the Rouse Avenue Court last week that AAP benefitted out of Delhi Liquor policy and used ₹45 crore from that for Goa assembly elections Read : 'Modi ka sabse bada dar...': AAP leaders launch 'DP campaign' to protest Arvind Kejriwal's arrestThe AAP has denied the corruption accusations claiming they were fabricated. The case in which Kejriwal has been arrested by ED pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later scrapped from Kejriwal, other AAP leaders, including, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh are also in ED custody in custody with the case.
