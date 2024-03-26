Shark Tank Season 3: 24-Year Old Pitcher Gets Schooled By Sharks Anupam Mittal Says 'Dramebaazi Ka Bohot Shauq Hai'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The ongoing Shark Tank India Season 3 episode has grabbed headlines after Shark Anupam Mittal and other Sharks schooled 24-year-old pitcher. The incident happened during a pitch about an innovative petrol detector and meter company named FuelV. The young pitchers named Siddharth Madhav (18) and Ha Tada (24) asked for ₹50 lakhs for 5 per cent equity.

While interacting with the Sharks, Ha Tade revealed that he left his home 2 years back to pursue his dream. He said,“I was studying in a reputed college and we were sure that I would get the job, however, I didn't want to do a job and have been trying to make my parents understand that I want to do something innovative, but they refused. I had to leave my home.”Also Read: From Soldier to Savvy Negotiator: Ex-Army officer pitches gear brand on Shark Tank India, eyes civilian marketOn this, Lenskart founder Peyush asked him if he had completed his education, to which he said that if he had completed his college, he would have ended up working in a company and his parents too would have pushed him to do so Shark Vineeta asked Tada about his parents, he gave a snub answer saying,“My parents are 'just farmers', the last time I remember.”

He was asked if they knew if he was in Dehradun and did he contact them in the last two years, Tada said,“Just one time, when I left my house. As they were worried, I called them and asked for 3 years, I'll try everything I can and will return if I am not able to. They said okay.\"

Also Read: Chennai-based entrepreneur loses Shark Tank India opportunity for not being 'fluent in Hindi'After that, Ritesh asked Ha Tade to share a message for his parents through this show, to which Tade thanked them and added that, having been away from them, he now understands the value of parenting. Even still, Tada expressed regret for leaving his family but promised to show his worth. Sharks felt his apology was fake. Aman called him“Bachkana” and said 'I'm out.' Vineeta tried to make him understand that many children at the age of 22-23 don't have gratitude towards their parents. She also added that he has ego issues and told him not to issue any fake apology Read: Watch: 'GOAT' Ashneer Grover calls Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar 'most insecure' judges in Shark Tank India Season 3Ha Tada later gave him the presentation of the product and was also praised for his innovative idea.

He also shared how he is managing to survive and earning money for the company. Additionally, he disclosed that in order to make ends meet, he used to compete in entrepreneurial competitions and provide coaching tuition.

However, another shocker came to the Sharks when Ha Tade revealed that he had moved back to Arunachal as he had to set up his office. Anupamam asked if he moved back to Itanagar as he was granted something from the state government. Sharks then stopped Tada and asked Siddharth to answer. He said, Science and technology recognised our product and gave us some initial funds to develop it. Peyush asked Tada if his parents knew if he was in Itanagar, and he replied,“They may know”On this, Anupam strongly criticised Tada and said,“Mujhe lagtaI hai aapko dramebaazi ka bohot shauq hai. Zindagi chalti hai seekh se, speak the truth.”“Your innovation is good, working hard, but lessen your drama as it loses the truth.” In the end, all the Sharks asked Tada to call his parents.



MENAFN26032024007365015876ID1108021310