Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Celebrate Holi With Family At Pool Side Party In Noida

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas returned to India to celebrate Holi. The pair, who arrived in Mumbai earlier this month, were spotted celebrating the festival of colours with their relatives and friends. This time, they brought along their daughter Malti Marie. This was Malti's first Holi celebration in India. Priyanka and Nick had a great time during their Holi celebration, as seen by several images and videos that appeared online.

In a viral video, Priyanka is dressed in gulaal and dancing to dhol with her pals. Nick also enjoyed the dhols. Another video showed the couple and their family hosting a Holi celebration near the pool. Priyanka and Nick seemed to be holding a private party. They were spotted posing for photographs with relatives and friends. A few others were also observed adding colour to Malti's face.

Priyanka and Nick arrived in Mumbai on different days, but they have been spending time together since. Priyanka was initially here for work, unveiling a new Bulgari shop and attending an Amazon Prime Video event, but she took some time off to spend with her family after Nick arrived. Malti accompanied the couple to the freshly opened Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Photographs from their visit went viral.

During her arrival, reports spread that Priyanka had booked meetings with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to discuss forthcoming projects. However, neither Bhansali nor Priyanka have responded to these rumours or spotted together yet.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a point of celebrating Holi wherever they go. This year's Holi celebrations are particularly unique because they're in India. Many admirers needed clarification as to why Parineeti would not attend the Holi celebration.



A week ago, Priyanka and Malti travelled to Mumbai to attend a Bulgari event. Nick Jonas travelled to India a few days later to reconcile with his family.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in a magnificent ceremony in Jodhpur in 2018. The couple held two ceremonies based on Christian and Hindu customs. They have Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy in January 2022.