Varun Dhawan Gets ANGRY After Dog Kicked By IPL 2024 Authorities During MI Vs GT Match-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Varun Dhawan expressed disappointment when a dog was kicked during a recent IPL 2024 match. On Sunday, a dog barged into a Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) match in Gujarat. The dog escaped from the sides and found its way onto the grounds. While previous footage showed Hardik Pandey attempting to stop the dog, a new video has gone viral showing the organisers punching and kicking the dog.

The video has sparked widespread indignation. Varun also posted the footage on his Instagram Stories, along with his reaction. He wrote,“Wtf a dog isn't a football. Also, the dog isn't biting or harming anyone. Regardless there has to be a better way.”

Also Read:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie celebrate Holi with family at pool side Party in Noida







The new season of the IPL began last week. A star-studded opening ceremony was held in Chennai. Stars like as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonu Nigam, and AR Rahman performed at the inaugural ceremony.

Meanwhile, Varun made news last week when the first look at his forthcoming series, Citadel India, aka Citadel Honey Bunny, was shown. Honey Bunny is the Indian serial in the Citadel world. Prime Video India unveiled the teaser at a spectacular ceremony on Monday, as well as a brief clip from a montage of all the titles.

Also Read:

Holi 2024: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar host party for friends and family- see photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, the show's principal actors, were also present. Raj, DK, and Sita R. Menon wrote it. In addition to Varun and Samantha, it stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in key parts.

Varun is also believed to appear in Shraddha Kapoor's flick Stree 2. According to sources, the picture will cross over with Varun's Bhediya, which is set to debut in 2022.