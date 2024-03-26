Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why Did BJP Deny Tickets To 100 Sitting Mps?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to deny tickets to 100 sitting Members of Parliament (MPs). This strategic decision marks a significant shift in the party's approach as it aims to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming polls.

The BJP, spearheading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition, has already unveiled its list of candidates for approximately 402 constituencies. Out of these candidates, 100 sitting MPs have been denied ticket renewals. This move underscores the party's commitment to infuse fresh faces and ideas into the electoral battle.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases 6th list of candidates for TN, Rajasthan; check details

Explaining the rationale behind the rejections, sources within the BJP cite several factors contributing to the decision. Firstly, after being in power at the centre for a decade, a degree of anti-incumbency sentiment is expected. Additionally, several sitting MPs in BJP-governed states have encountered local opposition, prompting the party to explore alternative candidates. Also, the decision to deny tickets extends to MPs who have held their positions for multiple terms without significant accomplishments. Additionally, individuals who have courted controversy through their statements, thereby embarrassing the party, have also been sidelined. By fielding new candidates, the BJP aims to preemptively disarm opposition criticism, fostering renewed voter confidence.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rahul Gandhi, K Surendran, Annie Raja to fight in Wayanad

This move mirrors a similar strategy employed by the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where 99 incumbents from the 2014 elections were denied ticket renewals. Back then, the rejection rate stood at 23%, signaling the party's readiness to embrace change and adapt to evolving political dynamics.

Key reasons behind the rejections include the presence of an anti-incumbency wave, dissatisfaction with the performance of certain MPs, and the desire to mitigate potential controversies. By ushering in new candidates, the BJP hopes to invigorate its electoral prospects and present a rejuvenated image to the electorate.