UNSC Passes Resolution For Cease-Fire In Gaza; US Abstains

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After a series of vetoes by the United States, the United Nations Security Council has finally achieved a breakthrough by passing a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. Notably, the US abstained from the vote, enabling the resolution to pass successfully. This marks the first time the council has called for a ceasefire since the onset of the war in October, following numerous unsuccessful attempts. Alongside the ceasefire, the resolution also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

It was the first time the council had called for a ceasefire since the conflict began in October, following several unsuccessful attempts. The shift in the US position indicated a growing rift between the US and Israel regarding Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a strong rebuke, stating that the US's decision harmed efforts to release hostages by giving Hamas hope of achieving a ceasefire without freeing captives. Consequently, Netanyahu cancelled scheduled meetings between Israeli and US officials in Washington.

Israel's defence minister emphasized that Israel would not cease its operations in Gaza while hostages remained in captivity. Meanwhile, the Palestinian representative to the UN welcomed the resolution but noted that it was overdue, considering the extensive human suffering and displacement caused by the conflict.

Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, welcomed the resolution and expressed readiness for a prisoner exchange process leading to the release of prisoners on both sides, albeit conditioned on Israel releasing Palestinians held in its prisons.

In the Security Council vote, the US abstained, while the remaining 14 members voted in favour. The US had previously blocked similar resolutions, citing ongoing negotiations for a truce and hostage releases between Israel and Hamas.

However, the US's decision to abstain did not signify a policy shift, according to US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. He clarified that while the US supported a ceasefire, it did not endorse the resolution because it did not condemn Hamas and did not align with the structure of the ongoing hostage negotiations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the importance of implementing the resolution to achieve a ceasefire and secure the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.