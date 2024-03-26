Kangana Ranaut Responds To Supriya Shrinate Over Objective Remarks, 'Every Woman Deserves Her Dignity'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut has finally announced that she will enter politics and will run for Lok Sabha in the forthcoming elections. She will stand from her hometown of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Her father, Amardeep Ranaut, had stated that she would begin her political career in 2024. Her supporters reacted positively to the news. Over the years, she has proven to be a firm supporter of the country's ruling party.

Kangana Ranaut responds to Supriya Shrinate

Kangana Ranaut has responded to politician Supriya Shrinate's disgusting comments which she had posted a narrative that was highly offensive and degrading.

Later, she erased it. Kangana Ranaut reacted to X, saying the comment was disrespectful and that people should cease using prostitution-related phrases as slurs or abuses.









Other Lok Sabha elections 2024 candidates



The BJP fielded Ramayan actor Arun Govil from Meerut, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) fielded Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol. The BJP went above and above in adding star power to its candidate list, repeating tickets for Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan and Bollywood's Dream Girl Hema Malini from Gorakhpur and Mathura, respectively.

