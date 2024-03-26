'Thought About Quitting...': Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Brought To Tears Discussing Racism In La Liga (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. expressed his waning passion for football amid a distressing pattern of racist abuse directed towards him while playing in Spain. In an emotional media appearance for Brazil on Monday, the sensational player revealed the toll of enduring numerous instances of discrimination from opposing fans over recent years. One particularly egregious incident occurred in Valencia in May of the previous year, sparking widespread condemnation globally.

Ahead of Brazil's upcoming match against Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, both teams have united under the banner "One Skin" in a collective effort to combat racism.

At one moment during the interview, the 23-year-old was overcome with emotion while discussing the racist abuse he has endured in various stadiums across Spain. Despite the challenges, the striker affirmed his commitment to remaining in La Liga and expressed his resolve not to seek refuge from the abuse by playing in another country.

“I just want to play football. I've thought about quitting....I'm sorry. I just want to play football, do everything for my club and my family, never see black people suffering. I've been watching this (racism) happen for a long time, and I feel sadder and sadder, I'm less and less willing to play. No one is supporting me,” Vinicius told reporters.

The Real Madrid star, however,

firmly stated his decision to stay in La Liga and not seek refuge from the abuse by playing in a different country.

“I would be giving the racists what they want,” he said.“I will stay at the best club in the world, scoring as many goals as I can so they keep watching me.”

“Playing football is very important but the fight against racism is hugely important,” he said.

“I want people of colour to have a normal life and if that was the case, I would go to games with my club only focused on playing.”

“I am sure that Spain is not a racist country but there are many racists here and many of them are in the stadiums,” said Vinicius.

“From the first time I complained about racism in Spain it's been blowing up... they are insulting me over the colour of my skin so I play worse on the pitch. They can say many other things to me and I wouldn't say anything, I hope I can go to stadiums and not think about what could happen," he added.

He denounced Atletico Madrid fans for directing racist chants at him ahead of their Champions League encounter with Inter Milan.

“It's a sad reality that happens even during matches where I am not present,” said Vinicius on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, Spain defender and Vinicius' club teammate Dani Carvajal refuted allegations that his country harboured racist sentiments. However, he

admitted racist insults were the“ugliest” thing that exists in sport.

“Sadly there are people who go to football it seems to let loose all their rage, their anger,” said Carvajal.

“When it seems that it hurts someone, they do it more and it's a pity.

Those type of people should not be allowed into stadiums because it's the ugliest thing that exists in sport," he added.