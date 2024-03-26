Gold Rate Today In India: Know 24 And 22-Carat Price In Your City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold Rate Falls in India: Check 24 and 22-carat prices in your city on March 26. At the same time, the silver market showed an increasing trend, hitting Rs 77,500 per kilogramme.
India's gold prices fell on March 26, 2024. However, the basic price of 10 grams of gold was maintained at Rs 61,000.
A detailed market investigation showed that 10 grams of 24-carat gold averaged Rs 66,710 and 22-carat gold Rs 61,150. Meanwhile, silver rose to Rs 77,500 per kilogramme.
Delhi's 10-gram 22-carat gold costs Rs 61,300 and 24-carat gold Rs 66,860 as of March 26, 2024.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 61,150, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 66,710.
The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,200, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 66,760.
In Chennai, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,000, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 67,640.
In Kolkata, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,150, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 66,710.
In Bengaluru, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,150, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 66,710.
In Hyderabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,150, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 66,710.
