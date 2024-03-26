'Misusing CAA Issue To Secure Muslim Votes...' Opposition Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader VD Satheesan accused the Chief Minister of exploiting the Citizenship Amendment Act for political gain, alleging that the latter is misusing the CAA issue to secure Muslim votes. Satheesan criticized Pinarayi Vijayan for lack of sincerity, citing unresolved cases from anti-CAA protests. He urged the Chief Minister to refrain from incessantly raising "citizenship" issues to deflect attention from other pressing matters.



Additionally, Satheesan alleged that 12 companies have invested in the Chief Minister's daughter's firm, suspecting it as a means of tax evasion. He demanded Vijayan address these accusations.

"Despite evidence of UDF MPs speaking out against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament, the Chief Minister continues to spread falsehoods. There's no necessity to persuade Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the Congress's efforts and initiatives concerning the CAA. Many pertinent matters remain unknown as the Chief Minister solely relies on Deshabhimani newspaper for information," Satheesan said.

Speaking about the financial crisis in the Congress party, Satheesan said, "Campaigners are facing financial hardships to the extent that they lack funds even for necessities like train tickets or lemon water. We hope support from the people not only by casting votes but also by contributing financially."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the NDA central government, alleging that it is executing the agenda of the RSS. He likened RSS's ideology to Hitler's, citing past statements by RSS leaders praising Germany's actions against internal enemies. Additionally, CM Vijayan mentioned RSS leaders meeting Mussolini in the past to shape organizational structure, implying that similar methods are being attempted in India.

The Chief Minister was addressing the fourth consecutive rally organised by the CPM in the state against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).





