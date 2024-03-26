Delhi head minister gets detained over corruption allegations

(MENAFN) Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been arrested by Indian law enforcement on charges of corruption. The arrest comes following a raid conducted by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), India’s financial crime agency, at Kejriwal's residence late on Thursday night. The arrest is linked to a money laundering case related to a liquor policy implemented in the capital in November 2021, which was later scrapped in July 2022 due to alleged irregularities favoring private retailers.



Despite denying the allegations and ignoring multiple summonses, Kejriwal was taken into custody by the ED. His party has denounced the arrest as part of a political conspiracy, particularly as AAP is set to compete with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming general election, scheduled to begin next month.



This arrest is not isolated, as other AAP leaders, including New Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, were also detained in connection with the same case. The arrests have sparked protests, with AAP members demonstrating outside Kejriwal’s residence and later blockading roads. In response, police deployed additional forces and barricaded the central region of New Delhi to contain the protests.



Despite his arrest, Kejriwal continues to hold his position as Chief Minister, with AAP leaders vowing to seek an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court of India to secure his release. Atishi Marlena, Delhi's education minister and a close confidante of Kejriwal, emphasized that there are no rules prohibiting him from governing while in jail, as he has not been convicted of any crime.

MENAFN26032024000045015687ID1108021248