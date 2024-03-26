Sonam Wangchuk embarks on daring protest that has captured national attention

(MENAFN) In a remote corner of India's northernmost Ladakh region, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has embarked on a daring protest that has captured national attention. For 16 days, Wangchuk has braved sub-zero temperatures, sleeping under the open sky in a bid to draw attention to the plight of his people and the fragile environment they inhabit.



Wangchuk's protest, a 21-day 'fast unto death', aims to demand legal protection for Ladakh's land, jobs, self-governance, and its unique climate. At the heart of his campaign is a call for Ladakh to be included under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which grants greater autonomy to tribal areas, akin to some northeastern states.



The engineer and innovator gained widespread recognition following his portrayal in the Bollywood movie 'Three Idiots', which not only inspired him but also brought Ladakh's issues to the forefront of mainstream Indian consciousness.



Ladakh, nestled amidst the frozen Himalayas and sandwiched between China and Pakistan, bears the scars of geopolitical tensions. To the west lies the Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield, where Indian and Pakistani troops have faced off since 1984. Meanwhile, Ladakh's eastern border with China, known as the Line of Actual Control, has seen recent clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers, adding to the region's volatile landscape.



Despite its sparse and picturesque terrain, Ladakh faces environmental challenges exacerbated by climate change. Often referred to as a 'cold desert', its town of Dras holds the title of the second coldest inhabited place on Earth.



Wangchuk's steadfast resolve amidst these harsh conditions underscores the urgency of his cause, as he seeks to protect Ladakh's autonomy and preserve its delicate ecosystem for future generations.

