India top 1 percent owns 40 percent of nation`s riches

(MENAFN) A recent study published by economists Kumar Bharti, Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, and Anmol Somanchi sheds light on the significant wealth disparity within India, revealing that the top 1 percent of the population controls a substantial portion of the country's wealth. According to the study, during the last financial year, India's wealthiest 1 percent earned 22 percent of the nation's income and possessed a staggering 40 percent of its total wealth.



These findings indicate that wealth inequality in India has reached "historically high" levels, surpassing even that of developed economies like the United States. The authors of the study argue that the concentration of wealth among the richest 1 percent, whom they refer to as India's modern bourgeoisie, is now more pronounced than during the period of British colonial rule.



The study highlights that in the financial year 2022-23, a significant 22.6 percent of the national income was accrued by the top 1 percent, marking the highest level recorded in the data series since 1922. Similarly, the wealth share held by the wealthiest 1 percent stood at 40.1 percent during the same period, the highest level observed since 1961.



Drawing from data sourced from the Forbes billionaire rankings, the study also reveals a remarkable increase in the number of Indian billionaires over the years. From just one billionaire in 1991, the count surged to 162 by 2022. Moreover, the total net wealth amassed by these billionaires as a proportion of India's net national income soared from under 1 percent in 1991 to a staggering 25 percent by 2022.



The study's findings underscore the pressing need for policy interventions aimed at addressing wealth inequality and promoting more equitable distribution of resources within India.

