February experiences decline in new home sales amid ongoing shortage of existing homes

(MENAFN) In an unexpected turn of events, the United States witnessed a slight decline in the sales of new single-family homes during February. However, this dip was accompanied by a positive revision in the previous month's data, hinting at underlying purchasing potential amidst a persistent shortage of previously owned homes in the market.



According to the Commerce Department's Census Bureau, new home sales dropped by 0.3 percent, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 662,000 units in February. Despite this decline, the sales pace for January received an upward revision, now standing at 664,000 units as opposed to the previously reported 661,000 units.



Forecasts by economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a rise in new home sales, with expectations set at 675,000 units. These figures underscore the significance of new home sales, which account for over ten percent of all home sales across the nation.



New home sales are a crucial metric in gauging the health of the housing market as they reflect the signing of contracts, thus serving as a leading indicator. However, they can exhibit volatility on a month-to-month basis. Despite the slight decline in February, new home sales showed a year-on-year increase of 5.9 percent, indicating a degree of resilience in the market.



Interestingly, the new home market appeared unaffected by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 525 basis points since March 2022. This resilience can be attributed to the persistent scarcity of previously owned homes in the market, which has buoyed demand for new construction. As a result, despite economic headwinds, the new home sector has continued to demonstrate strength and stability amidst evolving market conditions.

