Rogue Indian representatives associated to Sikh assassination scheme in America

(MENAFN) An Indian investigation into an alleged plot to assassinate Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on United States soil has uncovered the involvement of unauthorized agents linked to New Delhi, according to Bloomberg. Citing unnamed officials, the report highlights that individuals not authorized by the Indian government were implicated in the assassination attempt, indicating a breach of protocol.



The investigation revealed that at least one individual allegedly involved in the murder-for-hire scheme, aimed at Pannun, a designated "terrorist" by New Delhi, was no longer affiliated with India's foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). However, the individual still holds a government position, and no legal action has been taken against them thus far.



Last year, a United States court indictment implicated a government official in New Delhi in orchestrating the assassination attempt on Pannun, a prominent figure associated with the Khalistan separatist movement seeking autonomy for Sikhs in India's Punjab region. The plot was thwarted by the FBI.



In a separate development, Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of involvement in arranging the murder-for-hire, was arrested in the Czech Republic and awaits extradition to the United States.



In response to the United States indictment, New Delhi emphasized that such actions are contrary to the Indian government's policies. However, it initiated a high-level committee to investigate relevant aspects of the case. Additionally, India has urged the United States to probe alleged crimes committed by Sikh separatist groups, including attacks on Indian diplomatic missions.



The issue has been a point of discussion between United States and Indian officials, with top United States security figures, including CIA Director William Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, holding talks with their Indian counterparts last year to address the matter.

