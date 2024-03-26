New Delhi criticizes UN improvement suggestions from Italian-directed party

(MENAFN) India has voiced its opposition to proposed reforms to the United Nations Security Council put forward by the Uniting for Consensus (UfC) group, led by Italy. The latest proposal from UfC suggests expanding the number of non-permanent members to 22 and introducing re-electable non-permanent seats with longer terms, ranging from three to five years. However, UfC opposes expanding permanent membership, arguing that it would diminish the council's democratic nature, while also advocating for the abolition of the veto power.



Led by Italy, the UfC group comprises several nations including Argentina, Canada, Colombia, and Turkey. Despite having observers like China and Indonesia, the group is generally opposed by the Group of Four (G4), which includes India, Japan, Germany, and Brazil. The G4 advocates for expanding permanent membership in the Security Council.



India's representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, criticized the UfC proposal, questioning why Africa, and by extension, the Global South, should not have representation in the permanent membership category. Kamboj emphasized the importance of representation for the Global South, stating that without a voice and a seat at the table, their interests would be overlooked.



India's stance reflects a broader push for increased representation of developing nations in global decision-making bodies, highlighting the need for inclusive and equitable reform within the United Nations.

