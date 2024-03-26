Modi phone calls Putin, approves to develop, increase relations with Moscow

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone conversation to discuss the evolving trade and investment relations between their countries, as well as broader international issues, including the situation in Ukraine. The Kremlin characterized the exchange as "warm and friendly," highlighting the commitment of both leaders to deepen cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.



Following Putin's recent re-election, Modi extended his congratulations and expressed eagerness to further enhance the "Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership" between India and Russia. The leaders emphasized the importance of continuing to strengthen bilateral ties in the years ahead, acknowledging the dynamic nature of the relationship.



The telephone call comes amidst preparations for India's upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled to begin on April 19. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to secure victory, paving the way for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister. Putin wished Modi success in the elections, underscoring the significance of stable leadership in fostering continued cooperation between the two nations.



Earlier interactions between Modi and Putin, including a congratulatory message from Modi on Putin's fifth term in office, reflect the enduring friendship and collaboration between India and Russia. Modi expressed his commitment to strengthening the "time-tested partnership" between the two BRICS nations, emphasizing the mutual benefits of cooperation across various sectors.



The telephone conversation follows previous discussions between Modi and Putin in January, during which the Russian leader extended a formal invitation for Modi to visit Moscow. These ongoing diplomatic exchanges underscore the shared commitment of India and Russia to deepen their strategic relationship and explore new avenues for collaboration in the years to come.

