Court of appeals decreases fine for Trump in New York real estate case

(MENAFN) In a significant development, an appeals court in New York has decided to slash the hefty fine imposed on former President Donald Trump. Initially set at around half a billion dollars, the fine has now been reduced to USD175 million. This move comes as a potential boon for Trump, particularly as he gears up for the upcoming presidential elections.



The appeals court panel granted Trump a reprieve, giving him a grace period of ten days to settle the reduced amount of USD175 million. This decision follows Trump's earlier legal entanglements, wherein he, along with his two sons, faced accusations of inflating the net worth of the Trump Organization. Their alleged motive was to secure more favorable loan terms, a scheme that ultimately led to their legal predicament.



Back in February, Judge Arthur Engoron had ordered Trump and his sons to pay a staggering USD454 million fine as a consequence of their actions. Trump was initially required to procure this substantial sum by Monday to initiate an appeal against Engoron's ruling. However, the appeals court panel intervened, opting to lessen the financial burden imposed on Trump.



Reports suggest that Trump encountered challenges in raising the requisite funds, given the magnitude of the original fine. Nevertheless, sources familiar with Trump's financial situation, as cited by The New York Times, indicate that he should be able to meet the reduced payment amount.



In response to the court's decision, Trump conveyed his willingness to comply, asserting in a statement on the Truth Social website that he "will abide by the decision of the Court of Appeals and will pay the fine." This conciliatory tone reflects Trump's acknowledgment of the legal proceedings and his commitment to fulfilling his financial obligations as determined by the judicial system.

MENAFN26032024000045015682ID1108021227