Vinicius Junior speaks out against racism in Spanish football

(MENAFN) On Monday, Vinicius Junior, the renowned footballer from Brazil representing both Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, became visibly emotional during a press conference as he addressed the racism he has encountered while playing in Spain.



The Black Brazilian player shared his experiences prior to Brazil's upcoming international friendly against Spain, scheduled to take place at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where Real Madrid plays its home matches.



"Playing football is important, but the fight against racism is very important," stated the 23-year-old striker.



"Let people of color have a normal life. If this were the case, I would go to my club's games focused only on playing. The only thing I want is to continue playing and for everyone to have a normal life,” he declared.



Vinicius, who has been with Real Madrid since 2018, expressed that despite facing racist chants, he never entertained the thought of leaving Spain.



"I have never thought about leaving La Liga, because otherwise, I would give the racists what they want," he added.



However, he did acknowledge that experiencing racial abuse leaves him feeling "more and more sad."



"I have less and less will to play. With each complaint made, I feel worse, but I have to appear here and show my face," he declared.



Vinicius emphasized that racism is a pervasive global issue and underscored that football's governing bodies, including UEFA, FIFA, and the South American organization CONMEBOL, could all “do more things.”

MENAFN26032024000045015839ID1108021225