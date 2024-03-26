India`s top court commands bank to reveal specifics of political contributions

(MENAFN) The Indian Supreme Court has issued a significant directive to the State Bank of India (SBI), urging the disclosure of comprehensive information pertaining to the contentious electoral bonds scheme. This move comes in the wake of the scheme's recent abolition and ahead of the forthcoming general elections in the nation.



Under the leadership of Chief Justice Chandrachud, a five-judge bench has mandated the SBI to provide detailed insights into the electoral bonds purchased by donors in support of political parties. The court has set a deadline of March 21 for the SBI to furnish crucial details, including the alphanumeric and serial numbers of the bonds. These details are instrumental in facilitating the tracing of donations to their respective beneficiaries, thereby enhancing transparency in political financing.



While the SBI has already submitted data regarding the purchasers and recipients of the bonds in separate categories, the disclosure of bond codes will enable the linkage between donors and recipients, shedding light on the flow of funds to various political entities.



The electoral bonds scheme, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2018, allowed for anonymous donations from companies and individuals to political parties.



Positioned as a measure to bolster transparency in political funding, the scheme garnered widespread scrutiny and criticism. In a landmark decision in February, the Supreme Court declared the scheme unconstitutional, underscoring the need for greater accountability and transparency in political financing.



In compliance with the court's ruling, the SBI is tasked with revealing the identity details of bond purchasers and furnishing information on bonds redeemed by each political party to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by March 16. This directive marks a pivotal step towards ensuring accountability and integrity in the electoral process, signaling a commitment to upholding democratic principles and fostering transparency in political governance.

