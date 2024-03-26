Convicted player Dani Alves leaves Barcelona prison on bail

(MENAFN) On Monday, Dani Alves, the Brazilian football player who was convicted of raping a young woman in a nightclub in late 2022, was released from a Spanish prison. The release follows a recent ruling by a Barcelona court granting him bail while he appeals his 4 1/2-year conviction.



After several days of securing the required €1 million (USD1.08 million) bail, the funds were deposited, allowing Alves to leave prison. As part of the release conditions, Alves surrendered his two passports to the court and pledged not to flee during the appeals process.



Alves had been in pre-trial detention since January 2023, deemed a flight risk before his conviction. Despite serving around one-quarter of his sentence, the court, with one judge dissenting, granted his plea for release.



However, conditions of his release include a prohibition from contacting or approaching his victim, and he must check in with local authorities weekly.



The decision to allow Alves to go free has faced criticism, with Spanish prosecutors appealing the ruling, arguing that he poses an even greater flight risk following his conviction for sexual assault.



Ester Garcia, the victim represented by her lawyer, expressed outrage at the court's decision, highlighting the ongoing emotional toll of the case. The ruling has sparked debate and raised concerns about the treatment of sexual assault cases and the protection of victims' rights in the Spanish legal system.



“It was very difficult to explain to my client the legal criteria applied to this decision,” she stated. “This looks more like justice for rich people.”

