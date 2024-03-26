Stating reason behind India`s Silicon Valley water insufficiency

(MENAFN) Bengaluru, affectionately known as India's Silicon Valley, is grappling with an unprecedented water scarcity that threatens the livelihoods of over five million IT professionals and residents alike. Once celebrated for its lush gardens and temperate climate, the city now finds itself in the throes of a severe water crisis, compelling many to work remotely or contemplate relocation.



Home to a staggering 67,000 registered IT companies, Bengaluru boasts a vibrant ecosystem of multinational corporations and tech giants, including Capgemini, WalMart, IBM, and Infosys, among others. Renowned as India's start-up and healthcare hub, the city's burgeoning population of nearly 13 million relies heavily on water resources for sustenance and economic activity.



Traditionally, Bengaluru sourced approximately half of its water supply from the Cauvery river, which originates in the distant Coorg district, while the remaining portion was extracted from borewells. However, the city's water woes have been exacerbated by a combination of factors, including dwindling rainfall and rapid groundwater depletion, posing a grave threat to its water security.



The severity of the crisis is palpable, with residents enduring long queues and missed work opportunities as they wait to fill empty cans from dwindling water sources. The administration has resorted to distributing water via tankers to peripheral districts, while government-installed reverse osmosis (RO) plants in low-income areas have also succumbed to dry conditions.



Amidst mounting concerns over water scarcity, Bengaluru's residents and authorities are confronted with the urgent need to implement sustainable solutions to safeguard the city's future. From rainwater harvesting initiatives to stricter water management policies, concerted efforts are underway to address the root causes of the crisis and ensure equitable access to this essential resource.



As Bengaluru grapples with its dwindling water supply, the unfolding crisis serves as a sobering reminder of the pressing need for proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change and unsustainable water usage. With the stakes higher than ever, the city must rally together to navigate the challenges ahead and secure a sustainable future for generations to come.

MENAFN26032024000045015687ID1108021190