Putin: everybody who executed Moscow terror assault is going to be penalized

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered a resolute address to the nation in response to the tragic terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, labeling it as "bloody and barbaric" and pledging to ensure that all those involved face consequences for their actions. With the death toll reaching 137 and numerous others wounded in the massacre, Putin declared a national day of mourning to honor the victims on Sunday, March 24.



Expressing gratitude to first responders, law enforcement agencies, and ordinary citizens who aided the victims, Putin emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to prevent further attacks. He announced the implementation of additional anti-terrorism and anti-saboteur measures across Moscow, Moscow Region, and throughout the country to bolster security and thwart any potential threats.



Highlighting progress in the investigation, Putin revealed that 11 suspects, including four directly implicated in the shooting spree, have been apprehended. These perpetrators were intercepted while attempting to flee towards Ukraine, where preliminary findings suggest arrangements had been made for their escape.



In a firm declaration, Putin asserted that all those responsible for orchestrating the attack, including organizers and masterminds, will face "just and inevitable punishment." He reiterated the commitment to identifying and prosecuting every individual associated with the terrorists, emphasizing that no effort will be spared in holding them accountable for their actions and seeking justice for the Russian people.



The president's unwavering resolve to confront terrorism head-on underscores the gravity of the situation and the determination to safeguard the nation's security and stability. As investigations continue and measures are implemented to prevent future attacks, Putin's assurances offer a glimmer of hope for the victims' families and the nation at large as they navigate through this dark chapter in Russia's history.

MENAFN26032024000045015687ID1108021187