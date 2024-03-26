First questioning of Moscow terrorist assault possible executor

(MENAFN) In a significant development following the tragic terrorist attack at Crocus City concert hall near Moscow, RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan has released a video clip showcasing the first interrogation of one of the alleged perpetrators. The footage, posted on social media, depicts a bearded man lying on the ground as he provides a chilling account of his involvement in the shooting spree that claimed numerous lives.



According to the suspect's testimony, he had traveled to Turkey before carrying out the atrocity at the concert venue on Friday evening. When questioned about his actions, he admitted to shooting people and confessed to doing so for financial gain, claiming that he had been promised a significant sum of money for his role in the attack.



Detailing the alleged arrangement, the suspect stated that his handlers had contacted him through the Telegram messaging app and had organized an arms cache for the assailants. He further revealed that he had been exposed to radical content on Telegram, including sermons by an unidentified preacher, before being recruited for the attack approximately a month prior.



The interrogation video offers a glimpse into the motivations and modus operandi of the suspected terrorists, shedding light on the chilling extent of their planning and coordination.



The release of the footage comes shortly after Russia's FSB security service confirmed the detention of eleven suspects, including four believed to be directly involved in the massacre, in Bryansk Region near the Ukrainian border.



As investigations into the attack continue, the interrogation videos serve as crucial evidence in unraveling the broader network behind the atrocity and bringing all those responsible to justice. The revelations underscore the complex challenges posed by terrorism in the digital age and the imperative of concerted international efforts to combat extremist ideologies and prevent further acts of violence.

