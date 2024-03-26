Hero teenager assists more than 100 to safety throughout Moscow terrorist assault

(MENAFN) In the wake of the devastating terrorist attack at a concert hall in Moscow, a 15-year-old boy has emerged as a hero for his courageous actions that led to the safety of over 100 people. Islam Khalilov, who worked part-time at Crocus City, where the attack took place, recounted the harrowing events of that fateful evening, showcasing his bravery and quick thinking amidst chaos and danger.



The concert venue, teeming with concert-goers eagerly anticipating a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic, was abruptly transformed into a scene of terror when armed terrorists stormed the building. With assault rifles in hand, they indiscriminately fired at fleeing individuals before setting the concert hall ablaze, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake.



Amidst the panic and confusion, Khalilov sprang into action, relying on his instincts and intimate knowledge of the premises to guide panicked attendees to safety. With remarkable composure and presence of mind, he took charge of the situation, shouting instructions and directing people towards another building within the Crocus City complex.



Recalling the chaos of the moment, Khalilov described a scene of sheer terror and confusion, where a stampede ensued as people grappled with shock and uncertainty. However, his decisive actions and clear guidance provided a lifeline for those caught in the midst of the violence, ensuring their escape from imminent danger.



Despite the chaos and danger, Khalilov remained vigilant, ensuring that no one was left behind as he shepherded the group to safety. His selfless bravery and unwavering determination in the face of adversity exemplify the resilience and courage of individuals in times of crisis, earning him widespread recognition and praise as a true hero in the aftermath of the tragic events in Moscow.

