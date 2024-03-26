Fatality toll in Moscow terrorist assault increases to 137

(MENAFN) The aftermath of Friday's terrorist attack at a concert hall in Moscow continues to unfold, with Russia's Investigative Committee updating the death toll to at least 137 lives lost. The tragic incident, which occurred during a concert by the rock band Picnic at Crocus City Hall, saw a group of gunmen storm the venue, leading to a devastating outcome. As the search for bodies persists in the part of the complex ravaged by a massive fire, authorities are grappling with the scale of the tragedy and its implications.



The assailants, after overpowering guards and opening fire on concert-goers, initiated a blaze that swiftly engulfed the building. Among the victims are three children, and with 62 bodies identified thus far, the toll continues to rise. Additionally, health officials have reported over 180 people injured in the attack, highlighting the widespread impact of the atrocity.



Investigative efforts have uncovered alarming details, with authorities confiscating four sets of combat ammunition, including over 500 bullets and 28 magazines, along with two Kalashnikov assault rifles used by the attackers. Furthermore, a Makarov pistol and a magazine from a Kalashnikov were discovered in a car believed to have been used by the assailants to flee the scene.



In a significant development, four individuals suspected of direct involvement in the terrorist attack were apprehended in Bryansk Region, near the Ukrainian border, with a total of 11 suspects captured by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) thus far. As the investigation progresses, attention turns to unraveling the motives behind the heinous act and ensuring justice for the victims and their families amidst the nation's grief and shock.

MENAFN26032024000045015687ID1108021182