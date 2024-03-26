Cargo ship collision causes major bridge collapse in Baltimore

(MENAFN) In a significant turn of events, a cargo ship collided with a major bridge in Baltimore, causing its collapse and prompting emergency responses from local authorities. The Maryland Transportation Authority swiftly confirmed the occurrence, labeling it as an "incident" on the Francis Scott Key Bridge and initiating rerouting of traffic in the affected area. Concurrently, the US Coast Guard acknowledged the collision, although detailed information regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident has yet to be disclosed.



Baltimore Police, responding to reports of a "partial bridge collapse" and potential workers in distress, have mobilized efforts to assess the situation. Social media platforms quickly filled with footage capturing the dramatic scene of the bridge succumbing to the force of the collision.



Reports indicate that the collision unfolded around 1:30 am local time, leading to a fire aboard the ship and its subsequent sinking as vehicles traversed the bridge. Eyewitnesses reported seeing multiple individuals in the Patapsco River following the accident, further compounding the urgent nature of the response efforts.



The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a vital component of Maryland's infrastructure, spans 1.6 miles and serves as a critical artery within Interstate 695, encircling Baltimore. It holds distinction as Baltimore's longest bridge and ranks as the world's third longest continuous truss bridge. The collapse of such a prominent structure not only poses immediate logistical challenges but also underscores the potential far-reaching impacts on transportation and commerce within the region.

