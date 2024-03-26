Schemes Never Specific To Individuals, Continue In Normal Course, Says Delhi Secy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi government's Planning Secretary Niharika Rai has issued orders that all welfare schemes of the city government will continue to operate, and said that schemes and governance are never specific to individuals, but continue in the normal course.

Her directions came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued two orders from the Enforcement Directorate's custody.

“It has been brought to the notice that speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi that with the arrest remand of Chief Minister of GNCTD by Enforcement Directorate on 21 March, 2024, welfare schemes and subsidies given by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi will be stopped,” said the Planning Secretary.

She further said that even as the law takes its own course in the process of criminal investigation, it merits clarification that administration of schemes and governance are never specific to individuals and shall continue in normal course, as in the past.

AAP sources said that the city government will continue to operate from jail and other political parties should not politicise welfare schemes.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the CM's first order issued to Water Minister Atishi from the custody of the ED on Sunday, another directive was issued on Tuesday to the health department by CM Arvind Kejriwal on smooth functioning of the AAP's flagship Mohalla Clinics.

Meanwhile, the BJP has questioned the authenticity of the directives from the ED custody.

BJP National Secretary, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, lodged a complaint with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi Minister Atishi and others.

Sirsa alleged that the AAP leaders presented an illegal order in the name of the Delhi Chief Minister, claiming that the Chief Minister issued it while in ED custody.

Describing this act as entirely illegal, unconstitutional, and an abuse of the office of the Delhi CM, Sirsa asserted that it amounts to a criminal conspiracy. He emphasised that Arvind Kejriwal could not have issued such an order while under ED custody.

Sirsa further said that he has urged the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to investigate the unlawful takeover of the Delhi CM's office and its illegal operation. He called for action to be taken by registering a case against Atishi and other individuals involved in this matter.