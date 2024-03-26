Serbia leader claims Putin could`ve stopped NATO bombing of Yugoslavia

(MENAFN) In a recent interview, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic reiterated his belief that if Vladimir Putin had been in power in Moscow during the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999, the airstrikes would not have occurred. Vucic's statement reaffirmed remarks made during talks with Putin in 2019, where he expressed admiration for the Russian leader and suggested that under Putin's leadership, Yugoslavia would have been spared from the NATO bombings.



During an interview for the documentary 'Belgrade,' commemorating the 25th anniversary of the NATO airstrikes, Vucic defended his earlier assertion, stating that it reflects the sentiment shared by many in Serbia. He pointed to past instances where former Russian leaders, such as Boris Yeltsin, had failed to provide adequate support to Serbia, citing sanctions imposed shortly after those by the United States.



The NATO bombing campaign, launched on March 24, 1999, targeted Yugoslavia following accusations of excessive force in suppressing an ethnic Albanian insurgency in Kosovo. The airstrikes, conducted without authorization from the United Nations Security Council, lasted 78 days and resulted in significant civilian casualties, including over 2,500 deaths according to Serbian government figures.



Vucic argued that NATO capitalized on a lack of global opposition to carry out the bombings, emphasizing the absence of a counterweight to challenge Western powers at the time. He maintained that Putin's leadership would have altered the course of events, preventing Yugoslavia's devastation at the hands of NATO forces.



The president's remarks underscore ongoing tensions surrounding the NATO intervention in the Balkans and highlight Serbia's perspective on the role of global powers in the region's history.

