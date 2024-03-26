China prevents Philippine army supply vessel in disputed waters

(MENAFN) In a recent escalation of tensions in the South China Sea, Chinese patrol boats reportedly used water cannons to disrupt an attempt by the Philippine military to deliver supplies to a reef in disputed waters. The incident unfolded near the Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands archipelago, which is claimed by multiple countries including China and the Philippines. Notably, Manila had fortified its claim to the area over two decades ago by deliberately grounding the BRP Sierra Madre, a military vessel originally commissioned by the United States Navy during World War II, and converting it into a permanent marine base.



According to Philippine military sources, the Unaizah May 4 supply ship encountered heavy resistance from Chinese forces, resulting in significant damage to the vessel. Aerial footage released by the military depicted the confrontation as an "attack" by China. Despite the setback, a Philippine coast guard vessel managed to reach the damaged supply boat to provide assistance to its crew.



Beijing, however, justified its actions as a lawful interception of foreign vessels allegedly encroaching on Chinese territorial waters. Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qia asserted on Sunday that the clash was "entirely provoked by the Philippines" and accused Manila of acting in "bad faith." Wu issued a stern warning, stating that China would continue to take decisive measures in response to any further provocations.



This latest incident adds to longstanding tensions in the region, with both China and the Philippines asserting their respective claims over the strategically significant waters. Notably, the Philippines had initiated refurbishment efforts on the BRP Sierra Madre last October, aimed at improving living conditions for military personnel stationed at the outpost. The move underscores the ongoing efforts by Manila to reinforce its presence in the disputed area, despite opposition from China.

