Poland calls upon Russian envoy over projectile occurrence

(MENAFN) Poland has escalated tensions with Russia by summoning the Russian ambassador following an alleged incident involving a missile launch aimed at Ukraine, which purportedly trespassed into Polish airspace. The move came after the Operational Command of the Polish army reported that a Russian air-launched missile breached Polish territory for a brief period, traversing near the southeastern village of Oserdow before continuing towards its intended target in western Ukraine. Warsaw's Foreign Ministry issued a statement asserting that Poland would demand explanations from Russia regarding what it deemed as another violation of its airspace. However, Moscow has remained silent on the matter, despite the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledging strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure during a recent briefing.



This latest incident reignites concerns over military activities in the region, reminiscent of a previous missile crash in November 2022 in the Polish village of Przewodow, near the Ukrainian border. At that time, two farmers lost their lives in the aftermath, sparking immediate speculation about the missile's origin. While officials in Kiev swiftly pointed fingers at Russia, Polish President Andrzej Duda offered a differing perspective, suggesting that the projectile might have been fired by a Ukrainian air defense system. Duda emphasized the absence of conclusive evidence linking the missile to Russia, underscoring the complexity of geopolitical tensions and the challenges of discerning the origins of such incidents.

MENAFN26032024000045015687ID1108021159