Israel murders over 17 Palestinians in Rafah as UN passes ceasefire resolution

(MENAFN) Amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza's southern city of Rafah, reports indicate that more than 17 people have lost their lives. This development comes shortly after the UN Security Council passed a resolution urging for an "immediate ceasefire" in the war-torn enclave.



According to local sources cited by an official Palestinian news agency, among the casualties were four children tragically killed in the bombardment that occurred on Tuesday morning.



Palestinian witnesses recounted experiencing "large explosions" and intense artillery fire in the vicinity of Rafah on Tuesday morning. Additionally, reports indicated the occurrence of "fire belts," which refer to a barrage of missile strikes, in the northern city of Beit Lahia.



The assault on Gaza's southern city of Rafah, as well as the reported missile strikes in Beit Lahia, occurred mere hours following the passage of a resolution by the UN Security Council. The resolution called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza, with the aim of establishing a lasting and sustainable ceasefire thereafter.



The resolution, endorsed by 14 votes in favor and one abstention from the US, marks the first UN resolution on a ceasefire since the conflict commenced in October. Despite this diplomatic effort, the toll of the conflict remains devastating, with over 32,300 Palestinians reported killed since its onset.



In response to the resolution, Israeli tanks continued their advance into Beit Lahia on Tuesday morning, while reports indicated casualties resulting from strikes across the northern part of the enclave.



Meanwhile, Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh is scheduled to visit Tehran, as reported by Iranian state-owned media. During his visit, Haniyeh is expected to hold discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and conduct a press conference in the Iranian capital.



While Tehran has expressed appreciation for the UN ceasefire resolution, it has also emphasized its insufficiency given the prolonged duration of the conflict, spanning over six months.

MENAFN26032024000045015839ID1108021158