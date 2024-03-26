UN relief head Martin Griffiths resigning over health reasons

(MENAFN) In a statement released on Monday, the United Nations announced the resignation of Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, citing health reasons. The decision was conveyed by Griffiths himself to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as confirmed by Farhan Haq, the UN Deputy Spokesperson, during a press briefing.



Haq took the opportunity to reflect on Griffiths' tenure, which began in July 2021, highlighting his dedicated efforts amidst escalating humanitarian crises worldwide. Despite facing mounting challenges, including a shortfall in resources to meet the growing demand for aid, Griffiths remained steadfast in his commitment to reaching vulnerable populations in need of assistance.



Throughout his tenure, Griffiths has been instrumental in overseeing humanitarian operations and coordinating emergency relief efforts in various regions affected by conflict, natural disasters, and other crises. His departure marks the end of a tenure marked by tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to alleviating human suffering on a global scale.



"The Secretary-General extends his deep gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Griffiths for his tremendous leadership and service to the United Nations and the humanitarian community in advocating for people affected by crises and mobilizing resources to address their needs," declared Haq in a different declaration.



The statement further clarified that Griffiths would continue to serve in his capacity until the conclusion of June, facilitating a seamless transition process.

