Explore Kolakata Like Never Before

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 26 (IANSlife) Embarking on a solo trip to Kolkata doesn't have to drain your wallet. With its rich cultural heritage, bustling streets, and vibrant atmosphere, Kolkata offers a plethora of budget-friendly activities for solo travellers.
From shopping to relishing a boat ride at Ganga Ghat, and finding inner peace at parks, there's something for every budget-conscious adventurer in the City of Joy.
Discover the top five must-do activities for solo travellers seeking an affordable yet memorable experience in Kolkata.
Affordable Shopping: Explore the bustling streets of Dharmatala for shopping at a bargain price.
Amazing Nightlife: Kolkata is also known for its bustling nightlife there are various budget-friendly cafes you can hop on for example Sabka Club, where you can jig to the latest tunes.
Sipping and Chilling: Taking after the nickname the City of Surprise is an amazing place for writers and readers. Grab a book to read or a notepad to jot down ideas while relaxing and enjoying the city view from the Boho Sky Cafe, known for its laid-back atmosphere, and delicious food.
Ganga Boat Ride: Enjoy a scenic boat ride along the Hooghly River at Prinsep Ghat, taking in panoramic views of the city's skyline and historical landmarks.
Meditation and Relaxation: Find serenity amidst nature at temples, and parks, where you can meditate, stroll through lush greenery, and enjoy various recreational activities at minimal cost.
These activities offer a perfect blend of cultural experiences, nightlife, relaxation, and outdoor adventures while keeping your budget in check. Enjoy your solo trip to Kolkata!
