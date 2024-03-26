Algeria Compiles 150 Tonnes Of Aid For War-Torn Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





Algeria's defence ministry says the aid demonstrates the country's solidarity with Palestinians

ALGIERS, March 26 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Algeria is sending 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, amid warnings of an imminent famine there.

The items include food supplies and baby formula.

“This aid reflects Algeria's commitment to unconditional and unlimited solidarity with the Palestinian people,” the defence ministry said.

Military aircraft transported the aid on Monday from the Boufarik military airport near the capital Algiers to Egypt's El-Arish Airport, which is located close to the Gaza Strip.

According to the UN, an estimated half of Gaza's population is starving, following months of conflict with Israel.

The agency projects that famine could be experienced in northern Gaza between March and May and that the entire population of Gaza will be in famine by July. - NNN-AGENCIES