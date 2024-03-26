Novo Nordisk Clinches $1.1 Billion Deal To Boost Cardio Business

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Denmark's Novo Nordisk has entered into an agreement to acquireCardior Pharmaceuticals for up to 1.03 billion euros ($1.1 billion)with the goal of reinforcing its cardiovascular pipeline, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.

This acquisition aligns with Novo's strategy to broaden itsportfolio beyond diabetes and weight-loss therapies to encompasstreatments for cardiovascular ailments.

Having gained significant recognition for its widely acclaimedweight-loss treatment Wegovy, Novo has established itself as one ofthe world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

"By integrating Cardior into Novo Nordisk, we will bolster ourarray of projects in cardiovascular disease, complementing ourexisting programs spanning various stages of clinical development,"stated Novo in a release.

The agreement encompasses Cardior's primary compound CDR132L,currently undergoing intermediate Phase II clinical trials forheart failure treatment, according to Novo.

Designed to arrest and partially reverse the progression ofheart failure, CDR132L holds the potential for enduring enhancementof heart function, the company elaborated.

Novo intends to initiate a second Phase II trial exploringCDR132L's efficacy in individuals with cardiac hypertrophy, acondition characterized by thickening and stiffening of the heartmuscle walls, impairing blood pumping ability.

Expected to be finalized in the second quarter of the year, thedeal will not impact Novo's 2024 operating profit forecast, assuredthe company.

The transaction comprises an initial payment along withadditional sums contingent upon achieving specific development andcommercial milestones, with financing sourced from existingfinancial reserves, Novo clarified.