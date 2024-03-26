Turkish Foreign Minister, NATO Chief Discuss Forthcoming Meeting, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and NATO GeneralSecretary Jens Stoltenberg discussed on Monday preparations for theforthcoming meeting of the defense alliance next month, Azernewsreports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Fidan and Stoltenberg held a phone call, and also spoke onregional developments, the sources added.

The foreign ministers of the alliance will meet at NATOheadquarters in Brussels on April 3-4.