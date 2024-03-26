US charges 7 Chinese nationals in alleged state-sponsored hacking scheme

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United States unveiled charges against seven Chinese nationals, alleging their involvement in a "sinister" state-sponsored hacking campaign. The campaign targeted both American and foreign critics of China, as well as businesses and political officials, according to the accusations.



According to the Justice Department, the scheme extended over a period of 14 years and was allegedly intended to advance "China's economic espionage and foreign intelligence objectives." The individuals indicted in connection with the campaign are Ni Gaobin (aged 38), Weng Ming (aged 37), Cheng Feng (aged 34), Peng Yaowen (aged 38), Sun Xiaohui (aged 38), Xiong Wang (aged 35), and Zhao Guangzong (aged 38).



All of the defendants are suspected to be currently residing in China and are accused of being members of the Advanced Persistent Threat 31 hacker group (APT31 Group). The allegations suggest that they conducted the campaign in collaboration with Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) intelligence officers, contractor hackers, and other accomplices.



The attempt involved sending more than 10,000 "malicious emails that the defendants and others in the APT31 Group sent to these targets often appeared to be from prominent news outlets or journalists and appeared to contain legitimate news articles," the Justice Department declared.



The accusations also claim that APT31 operated within a cyber-espionage program overseen by the Hubei State Security Department of the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS), situated in the city of Wuhan. The purported scope of the campaign suggests that thousands of individuals were impacted by the alleged cyberattacks orchestrated by APT31.



“The Justice Department will not tolerate efforts by the Chinese government to intimidate Americans who serve the public, silence the dissidents who are protected by American laws, or steal from American businesses,” Attorney General Merrick Garland stated in a declaration.

MENAFN26032024000045015839ID1108021085