Kuwaiti Oil Price Up To USD 85.57 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 18 cents reaching USD 85.57 per barrel on Monday compared to USD 85.39 pb last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday. In international markets, Brent crude oil went up USD 1.32 reaching USD 86.75 pb, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose USD 1.32 reaching USD 81.95 a barrel. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.