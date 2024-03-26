Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA)

1978 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues a decree into law approving Kuwait's endorsement of the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards. It was adopted in New York on June 10, 1958. Kuwait however declared it will restrict its implementation on executing verdicts in a foreign jurisdiction under limited circumstances.

2007 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is adorned by the South Korean president Roh Moo-hyun with a high esteem medal, the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, in appreciation of his role in boosting the bilateral relations. The Amir reciprocated, granting the South Korean president the Order of Mubarak the Great (Wisam Mubarak al-Kabir).

2014 -- The 25th Arab Summit concludes with the Kuwait Declaration, themed bolstering the Arab solidarity to attain full-fledged pan-Arab renaissance. (end) rk