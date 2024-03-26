Garangao At Katara Attracts Thousands Of Participants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thousands of children and their families participated in the distinguished celebration held by the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara on Sunday evening where it held the Garangao Night, as part of its Ramadan activities, in cooperation with government and private agencies, and within the framework of its revival of popular heritage and authentic Qatari heritage.

The celebration began at 8:30pm, when thousands of children arrived, accompanied by their guardians, family members, and friends, and gathered around Al Hikma Square, which was decorated with coloured lights that emanated from all corners and halls. Crowds of children set out in their traditional clothes embroidered with gold and silver threads,“Sudairi” for the boys, and“Al Zari” for the girls, as they chant with their sweet voices the famous traditional song for the night of Garangao.

On the other hand, Katara prepared a programme full of joyful and enjoyable segments and a wonderful atmosphere, to celebrate this heritage night, which enhances communication and cohesion between peoples, as it presented the operetta“My Grandfather and the Qaranfouh” by the artist Shuail Al Kuwari. Moreover, it also allocated 15 windows among its various facilities to distribute sweets, nuts and gifts to participanting children.

Meanwhile, the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities participated in the celebration, presenting various competitions inspired by Qatari folk heritage and heritage, in which children participated and received valuable gifts. It also presented cultural activities to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

Many children and their parents expressed their great happiness with the wonderful celebration that Katara prepared for its fans on Garangao Night, expressing their pleasure at the deep meanings that the beautiful traditional night carries and a positive, purposeful message that rewards the children for their fasting for half a month of the blessed month of Ramadan, and encourages them to continue and complete the fast of the other half of the holy month.