Turkish benchmark index end Monday’s session 0.9 percent lower

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Turkish benchmark stock index concluded its trading session at 9,029.38 points, marking a decline of 0.9 percent compared to the previous close. The day began with the BIST 100 index opening at 9,113.27 points, registering a loss of 82.1 points from Friday's closing value.



Throughout the trading day, the index fluctuated, reaching its lowest point at 9,029.38 and its highest at 9,336.02 points. Despite the overall decline, there were 34 indices that saw an increase in value by the end of the day, while 66 experienced a decrease.



The total transaction volume during the trading session amounted to 51 billion Turkish liras (USD1.58 billion). Meanwhile, the overall value of the index was reported at 7.468 trillion liras (USD240.3 billion), reflecting the market capitalization of the listed companies.



In the currency markets, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Turkish lira (USD/TRY) stood at 32.1515, while the euro to Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate was recorded at 34.8680. Additionally, the British pound sterling to Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) exchange rate was observed at 40.6470.



In terms of commodities, the price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,176.85, while the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD86.95. These figures provide insight into the performance of key financial indicators within the Turkish market during the specified trading day.

